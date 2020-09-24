Preity Zinta's Massive Net Worth Proves That She Has Reached Her 'Lakshya' In Life; Read

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has delivered many successful films throughout her illustrious career. Besides being an actor, Preity Zinta is also a businesswoman, writer and model. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read more details about her priced possessions.

Also Read | Radhika Pandit Shares Adorable Video Of Her Little Ones And It Is Sure Make You Smile

Preity Zinta's net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, actor Preity Zinta’s net worth is estimated to be around 10 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 73,87,75,000 (Rs 73.87 crores). Preity Zinta also owns her own production company called the PZNZ Media, which adds to her net worth

As reported by AddyBuzz YouTube channel, Preity charges nearly 2-3 crores for each film. The report further adds that the actor owns two plush apartments, one in Mumbai and one in LA, California, where she lives with her husband. More so, Preity also owns an IPL team. Zinta has also been working in ad campaigns with top brands like Versace and Haute24. The actor currently has nearly 7.7 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Kajol Pens Note To God; Expresses Gratitude For 'not Lacking Anything' Amid Pandemic

On the professional front

Preity kickstarted her journey in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala’s Dil Se... Later she went on to work in top-grossing films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna which earned her critical applause. Preity Zinta was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit.

Also Read | Radhika Pandit Shares Adorable Video Of Her Little Ones And It Is Sure Make You Smile

Starring Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel in the leading roles, the film follows the story of a goon, who tries to win his wife back by making a movie on their love story. Directed and written by Neeraj Pathak, the movie also stars actors like Shreyas Talpade, Jaideep Ahlawat, Brijendra Kala and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. In 2020, Zinta was seen with comedian Vir Das in an episode of the American sitcom, titled The Magic Motor Inn. Reportedly, Preity will reprise her role in the spin-off series, which will be centred around her character's family.

Also Read | Kajol Pens Note To God; Expresses Gratitude For 'not Lacking Anything' Amid Pandemic

(Image credits: Preity Zinta Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.