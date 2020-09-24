Radhika Pandit Shares Adorable Video Of Her Little Ones And It Is Sure Make You Smile

Mr and Mrs Ramachari actor Radhika Pandit took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, to share an adorable video of her kids, Ayra and Yatharv, having some sweet banter together. Along with the video, the actor also penned a quirky note relating to the video. Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared a video of her little ones having some fun and learning. In the video, Yatharv can be seen crawling towards the family portraits and starts to point out at his parents. Soon his elder sister joins him. She is seen pointing towards the portrait and telling him to say, “Mama, Dada”. Later Yatharv gets distracted as he sees a bottle in Arya’s hand and tries to take it from her. The video is sure to leave you smiling.

Along with the video, Radhika also went on to pen a quirky revealing how her daughter has grown and began teaching. She wrote, “When the student becomes the teacher, my job is done ðŸ˜ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP”. Take a look at the video below.

Also read | 'KGF' Star Yash And Radhika Pandit's Son's Name Is Not Ayush, 'Junior' To Get A Name Soon

Seeing the video, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post shared by Radhika went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Some of the users commented saying how adorable the two are, while some went on praise Arya for her teaching skills. One of the users wrote, “OMG so cute they are together...” while the other one wrote, “Upload more videos of them ma'am”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

This is not the first time that the actor went on to share pictures and videos of her little ones. Radhika often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and much more featuring her children. Right from sharing pictures of them reading to any ceremony, the actor shares it all. Recently, she shared a picture of them dressed in traditional avatar looking absolutely adorable. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | 'KGF' Star Yash Spends Family Time With Wife Radhika And Daughter Arya At Their Farmhouse

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Prabhakar’s Superman alongside Prajwal Devaraj in a lead role. The film is in its post-production stage and is expected to release in October 2020. Post that, she will also be seen in Dayal Padmanabhan’s Kaddu Muchchi alongside Diganth.

Also read | Yash Reveals The Meaning Of His Son's Name Yatharv, Feels Happy That Fans Liked His Name

Also read | 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' Will Star Prakash Raj In A New Role, Confirms Director Prashanth Neel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.