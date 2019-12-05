Sukirti Kandpal’s Style Statements Will Give You Major Fashion Goals

Sukirti Manju Kandpal was last seen in Kaala Teeka Season 2. She is reportedly all set to make a comeback on the television screens with yet another show. While talking about her comeback, she reportedly said that her character will be mysterious.

Sukirti Kandpal made her debut in 2007 with Sab TV’s Jersey No. 10. However, the turning point in her career came along when she was cast in Star One’s popular television show, Dill Mill Gayye. She quit the show in 10 months and went on to feature in Zee TV’s Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

Sukirti Kandpal gained a momentum level of popularity during her stint on Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani where she played a double role. The show has a huge resemblance to Hollywood fantasy film series, The Twilight Saga. She starred opposite Vivian Dsena in the series until the show ended in 2011.

In addition to her stellar run in the acting field, she is also known for her chic style statements. Her fashion is minimalistic and effortless. Her impeccable style has gained her the attention of the fashion police.

Sukirti Kandpal’s style file:

1. Sukirti Kandpal rocked her retro look in this white saree. The frilled pallu paired with an embellished silver blouse made her look like a queen.

2. If you are ever doubtful about what to don for that important meeting with your boss, then opt for this pant and top. She wore paired the brown coloured pants with a yellow coloured top and navy blue jacket.

3. The thigh-high slit dress is all you need for your next brunch outing with your friends or family. Sukirti Kandpal completed the look with a loose white coat and black pumps.

4. Sukirti Kandpal slayed the red carpet with this lehenga look at the Times Fashion Week early this year. She wore an embellished lehenga skirt and an off-shoulder top. She also donned a feather designed choker around her neck.

