Shay Mitchell: The Actor's Most Fashionable Looks You Must Check Out

Hollywood News

Shay Mitchell rose to fame with the hit show, Pretty Little Liars. Read on to know more about Shay Mitchell's most fashionable looks to date.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell is a popular star who rose to fame with the character of Emily Fields in the hit show, Pretty Little Liars. She has also been a model, entrepreneur, and author. Shay also starred in the Netflix series, You, and in the film The Possession of Hannah Grace. Shay co-authored the young adult novel Bliss with author Michaela Blaney. Shay Mitchell has also been active with her YouTube channel that is all about her lifestyle. Shay likes to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. The actress is not only known for her performance but also her killer fashionable looks. Listed below are some of Shay Mitchell's most fashionable looks:

Shay Mitchell Instagram Looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shay Mitchell who was 8 months pregnant back then brought the neon back to life with her killer looks. The actress looked stunning in her multiple neon outfits with bold eye makeup. Shay accessorised each of her outfits very well. She kept her look bold and made a statement with her poses. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shay Mitchell is one such actress who knows how to bring the bold trend back. She looked ethereal in her bright pink ensemble. Shay made a statement with her long braided hairstyle and chunky jewelry. Shay wore a bright pink outfit with huge puff sleeves. The outfit and the loud make-up suited her well with the desert in the backdrop. 

READ: Hollywood Besties Who Have Been Friends For Several Years. Here Is A List

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ:Hollywood Celebrity Janel Parrish's Sizzling Looks In Her Beach Outfits

Shay brings the polka dot back with her care-free monochrome outfit. The dress hugged her loose with an off-shouldered neckline. Shay wore black shades and golden hoop earrings. She completed her look with her hair in a top knot and a black purse.

READ: Shay Mitchell's Social Media Posts That Will Give You Mama Goals

 

 

Published:
