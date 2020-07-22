Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' Shooting To Resume In September, Director Concerned About Delay

Filming and production of many projects are put on hold due to coronavirus including Hungama 2. The movie stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash along with five child actors who are an important part of the narrative. Now director Priyadarshan is reportedly keen on resuming the shoot soon as he is concern that children’s growth might cause a continuity problem. Read to know more.

Priyadarshan to resume Hungama 2 shoot in September?

Hungama 2 features four child artists aged between eight to 11-years and have been growing steadily in height. Director Priyadarshan expressed his concern on the matter and the film’s shooting in a recent interview with a leading daily. He said that at this age, children grow up rapidly. The filmmaker stated that there are changes in facial structure and height. He added that while the physical changes that have happened in the past four months will not make a huge difference on screen, it will be difficult for them to maintain continuity if they have to wait for some more months. Priyadarshan noted that they “fortunately” have to shoot only a song with the kids.

The Hera Pheri director is making a comeback in Bollywood after seven years. The Hungama 2 cast along with the crew will be heading to Kullu and Manali for the final 15-day schedule. The team will follow the necessary guidelines and they will self-quarantine before resuming the shoot.

Besides the four children, Hungama 2 cast also includes an 18-month baby. Producer Ratan Jain informed to a daily that they had thankfully completed shooting the baby’s part in Ooty in March. He mentioned that the other four kids will be needed for only four days on the set. The producer stated that the Himachal Pradesh government has assured him that filming can take place in the hill stations, following the state’s safety rules. Ratan Jain added that the songs and sequences require them to shoot on the streets of Kullu Manali. He noted that considering an outdoor schedule is not possible during the monsoon season, they are likely to resume work from September 15.

Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 hit film Hungama. It is written by Anukalp Goswami with dialogues by Manish Korde and screenplay by Yunus Sajawal. Anu Malik is roped in to compose the music. The film is bankrolled by Venus Worldwide Entertainment. Hungama 2 was initially set to release on August 14, 2020, but will get delayed due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

