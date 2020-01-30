Priyadarshan Birthday: Hera Pheri And Other Best Films Of The Ace Director In Bollywood

Priyadarshan is among one of the best directors in the industry, with several blockbusters. He has prominently worked in Malayalam and Hindi languages, with a few in Tamil and Telugu and mostly known for his comical ventures. The filmmaker was born on January 30, 1957, read to know about some of his best works in Bollywood.

Priyadarshan's best films in Bollywood

Hulchul

Released in 2004, Hulchul has a huge cast including Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sunil Shetty, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Farha Naaz, and Laxmi. A man and woman from feuding families each pretend to fall in love, as part of a revenge plot. Chaos ensues when their fake romance becomes a reality. It received a positive response and was a box office success.

Garam Masala

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham star in the lead roles, along with Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and others. Garam Masala is a rib-tickling tale of two flirts who constantly flirt with women despite one of them being engaged. The film was a super hit at the box-office and gained appreciation from the audiences.

Hungama

Hungama is the story of a bunch of misfits whose misconception about each other’s backgrounds end up in a series of chaotic, yet comic outcomes. As per reports, the movie was made on a budget of ₹6 crores and grossed ₹20.2 crores worldwide. It stars Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, debutante Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani, with others. A sequel of the film is in making.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

An NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery. Bhool Bhulaiyaa stars Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Priyadarshan bought the comic and horror genre together and gave justice to both in the film.

Hera Pheri

Among the best films by not only Priyadarshan but in the industry is Hera Pheri. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu, along with others. Three unemployed men find the answer to all their money problems when they receive a call from a kidnapper. However, chaos ensues as things do not go as planned.

