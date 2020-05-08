Filmmaker Priyadarshan Reveals He Is Working On A Script For Akshay Kumar Amid Lockdown

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is all geared up for the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which will feature Mohanlal in the lead role. But reports now state that he is also ready with a new script for Akshay Kumar. Read on to know more about what Priyadarshan has been doing amid the COVID-19 lockdown:

Priyadarshan pens a new script for Akshay Kumar

Priyadarshan recently spoke to a leading news daily where he opened up about what he has been doing amid the lockdown. The famed director stated that he has found his silver lining amid the coronavirus lockdown. He said that he has started writing a new script for Akshay Kumar. In the past, the duo had worked on several projects that turned out to be massive successes. Fans are excited to see how this upcoming film will perform.

Talking about his lockdown schedule, he said that sometimes it is good to slow down and the lockdown has given many people the chance to relax and ruminate. He is spending his time reading books, watching films. He is also excited to see how his upcoming film will perform at the box-office.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, his next film, is made on a budget of over ₹100 crores. It was supposed to release back in March 2020, but had to pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About his film, he said that the stakes are high and he is concerned about the future of the film that was made with a lot of effort.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham may even release in December, the popular filmmaker said. Fans of Mohanlal are excited for the release of the film. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar fans are all geared up for the release of Laxmmi Bomb, which may get an OTT release.

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

