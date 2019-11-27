Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Rib-tickling Comedies That You Must Watch

The recent reports by many leading entertainment and news portals have stated that the director-actor duo, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar is reuniting almost after ten-years for their upcoming venture. Khiladi Kumar has delivered a good share of comedy films with director Priyadarshan. Their last project Khatta Meetha released in 2010. Here are the best comedy films delivered by the duo that are considered as laughter riots and also worth-watching:

Hera Pheri

When it comes to Akshay Kumar's best comedy films, it is difficult to not mention Hera Pheri. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty in the lead. The franchise released two installments Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri in 2000 and 2006 respectively. However, the second installment was directed by Neeraj Vora. The performances of the lead actors were well-received by both the audience and the critics.

Garam Masala

The rom-com directed by Priyadarshan marked the first collaboration of the Padman actor and John Abraham. The female lead of the film is essayed by Rimi Sen. The 2005 release is a rib-tickling tale of two friends Mac and Sam, who constantly flirt with women. Chaos happens when the fiance of Mac finds out that her to-be groom is cheating on her. The film also stars Akshay's Oh My God co-star Paresh Rawal in a significant character.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 is a multi-starrer horror-comedy. Apart from the Housefull actor, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja played the lead characters of the film. The film is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film. The suspense-thriller was a commercial hit and well-received by the critics too for its storyline and presentation. It was jointly produced by T-Series and Eros International.

