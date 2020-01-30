Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt Will Teach You How To Ace The Blazer Dress Right

The fashionable closets of celebrities keep fans updated with the latest trends of every season. They also seem to be an ultimate source of sartorial inspiration, which is exactly why fashion fanatics always keep their eyes glued to what the celebrities are wearing. By the recent appearances of Bollywood divas, seems like blazer dresses are ruling the fashion space right now. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F have been sporting the blazer dress and have been making fashion waves in Bollywood.

Be it a date, party or a meeting - Bollywood actresses have worn versatile blazer dresses that are perfect for every mood and occasion. So it is definitely time that fans seek some inspiration from them and add them in your wardrobe too.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra left fans speechless when she turned up looking like a boss lady at an event wearing a Versace mini blazer dress with gold embellishments. She styled it with a pair of golden stilettos.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked stylish as she sported a black blazer dress with shimmery purple sleeves. She paired the look with thigh-high boots and wavy hair.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore a shimmery ensemble and teamed it up with a pink waist belt. She even added a sporty vibe to her look with white sneakers.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked elegant as she sported a maroon shimmery blazer dress. Ananya completed the look with dewy makeup and sleek hair.

