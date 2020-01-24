The Debate
Kangana Ranaut Looks Pretty In Pastels And Gives Fans Major Fashion Goals

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut has been setting fashion goals for her fans for quite some time now. Check out some of her most fashionable looks in the pastel colour. See pics

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut’s team and stylist has been posting some of the most fashionable looks of the actor on their Instagram account. Irrespective of what she wears, be it traditional or western, Kangana Ranaut seems to nail the look to perfection.

Kangana is quite often been seen posing for the camera as she was on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Panga. The actor has also seen sporting an array of look in pastel colours that is too good to miss. Here’s a peek into Kangana’s wardrobe and her best pastel outfits.

Kangana Ranaut's fashion outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 Also read | Kangana Ranaut Gives A Frida Kahlo Vibe At The Promotion Of Her Film 'Panga'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Drops A New Promo Of 'Panga' Ahead Of Its Release, Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming sports-drama, Panga, has hit the theatres today, January 24, 2020. Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill, the film also stars Richa Chaddha, Neena Gupta, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal characters. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is bankrolled under the production banner of Fox Star Studios. Watch the trailer here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read | When Kangana Ranaut Called Kareena Kapoor Khan 'the Epitome Of A Perfect Woman'

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Releases A New Song From The Film 'Panga' Titled 'Bibby Song'

Image courtesy: Ami Patel Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
