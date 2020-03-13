From Priyanka Chopra To Taapsee; These B'Town Divas Performed Their Own Stunts In Films

In today's time, Bollywood divas are no lesser than male actors when it comes to performing daring stunts. Several B-town female actors have time and again proved their vehement passion for their craft by rehearsing for numerous hours to give that one final action take.

Talking about action sequences, take a look at some the biggest superstars from Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha to Taapsee Pannu, who have performed their own action scenes and ditched a body double to them.

Female actors who performed their own action sequences in films

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon, and her key to success is sheer hard work. She is a stellar performer who has cemented her place not just in Hindi Cinema but Hollywood as well. For films like Don, Don 2, and Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra performed all her action sequences without using a body double or stunt woman. In fact, in Priyanka Chopra's debut TV series Quantico in Hollywood she did all her fight sequences herself.

Taapsee Pannu

Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

She is another Bollywood actor who is known for her fitness and zill to perform better in each film. Taapsee Pannu performed all her action sequences in films like Baby, Naam Shabana and several other South Indian films. She is one tough woman who also believes that women should be able to defend themselves in real life, and Taapsee spreads the message across via her films.

Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's transformation as an actor and performer over the years has been phenomenal. Sonakshi Sinha has featured in several action flicks like Akira, Force 2 and several others. In all these films, the actor chose to do her own fight sequences and stunts. The Dabangg actor not only did rigorous hours of training for her role in Akira, but also learnt martial arts to get into the skin of her character. Sonakshi Sinha performed each and every action sequence herself in the film.

