Sonakshi Sinha To Sonam Kapoor | Bollywood Divas Who Love Experimenting With Sarees

Bollywood divas are always spotted being updated with the changing fashion trends. The celebs try to experiment with the generic looks. They follow various fashion trends and are often seen amping up their style game with exquisite outfits. From western wear to stunning traditional outfits, Bollywood divas have not failed to amuse fans with their fashion statements. Check out Bollywood actors who experimented with their sarees.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the celebs who loves to experiment with her fashion style. In these looks, the Dabangg actor has given twists to various saree looks, looking chic as ever. In her first outfit, Sonakshi Sinha added a cape and jacket to her saree. In the second look, the Tevar star sported the saree with straight palazzo pants.

Sonam Kapoor

In the first look, Sonam Kapoor wore a white saree and paired it with an ethic designer jacket. In the second post, the Aisha actor draped the red saree in a stylish way and donned it with a collar blouse. Check out Sonam Kapoor's photos in sarees.

Kriti Sanon

In this experimental look, Kriti Sanon is in a khaki-cotton saree outfit. Here, instead of a blouse, Kriti donned a Kurti with the saree. She also paired sneakers with the saree. In the second look, Kriti Sanon sported an oversized off-shoulder blouse with a sunshine yellow saree.

