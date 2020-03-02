Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spills The Beans About Her Interesting Nickname 'Mimi'

Priyanka Chopra's journey from being crowned as the Miss World in 2000 to becoming an international star has been phenomenal. With time, Priyanka has evolved as an actor and has managed to garner immense international fame as well . The former beauty queen is a multi-faceted personality, who has a massive fanbase on social media. Last seen in The Sky Is The Pink, Priyanka Chopra is called by numerous names by her admirers, from PC, Piggy Chops, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Mrs Nick Jonas.

However, the Bollywood diva has the most adorable nickname one can ever imagine and it is Mimi. Priyanka Chopra revealed the secret behind her unique nickname Mimi while talking to a leading daily. She spilt the beans on why and how she got such a nickname, and who kept it. Take a look-

The secret behind Priyanka Chopra's nickname

During her interview with a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra talked about the interesting story behind her nickname. You would be surprised to know that Priyanka Chopra's nickname is actually Mithu, which was given to her by her father, Late Ashok Chopra. Priyanka revealed in an interview that due to her habit of constantly repeating people, her daddy gave her the nickname of Mithu.

But when Priyanka was a toddler, she realised that her nickname Mithu does not suit her personality. An astounding fact is that Priyanka Chopra changed her nickname herself to Mimi. She added, that during her childhood days, she had heard Mimi somewhere, and that's when she decided, it's "Mimi" that she needs to be called. Priyanka Chopra told her father the same, but he wasn't convinced, so she had a word with her mother who loved the name, Mimi.

Thus, it was Dr. Madhu Chopra, her mother, who finally nicknamed Priyanka Chopra as Mimi. She liked the name, Mimi, as it was that of a celebrated French actor Mimi Rogers. PCJ also joked about the fact that her mother must have foreseen that her daughter will one day become an actor.

On the work front, Priyanka has a few interesting film projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Hira Mandi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sheela, which will be helmed by Barry Levinson.

