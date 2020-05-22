B-town's 'Desi Girls' Like Priyanka Chopra & Preity Zinta Who Found Love Beyond Borders

Bollywood actors have not only been particular with their scripts, but also about their love life. While many actors have married within the industry and nationality some have gone ahead and spread their love far and long. Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Shriya Saran, Radhika Apte, and many more have been married to foreigners. Listed below are details on Priyanka Chopra and other female actors who married foreigners.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one rare actor who has made her mark across the globe. The stunning actor married singer Nick Jonas back in December 2018. Priyanka and Nick were known to have met at the MET gala publically, but things started brewing between the two way back in 2016. Nick made the first move via Twitter DM and PeeCee was known to have given him her number instead. Things went well for the two and soon the couple got hitched.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough back in 2016. The couple had an intimate wedding with a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple's marriage was quite a surprise for her fans and the news spread like wildfire. Zinta was known to be dating Gene before the two got married.

Shriya Saran

The news of Shriya Saran's marriage to Andrei Koscheev spread like wildfire. Their story stirred many fans as they gushed in surprise. The actor married her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev back in 2018. The actor has always been private about her personal life, but fans have loved the couple's many pictures that the South actor shares on social media.

Radhika Apte

Actor Radhika Apte is known to have married Benedict Taylor back in 2012. The couple's long-distance marriage has been inspiring for many fans. Apte has many times spoken openly about her husband and marriage. She also revealed how she wore her grandmother's old saree for her wedding.

Apte's husband Benedict Taylor is a London-based musician. In one of her interviews, she had revealed that they try to meet each other every once in a while. The actor has spoken on how difficult it has been for them, but the love has only grown over the years.

