This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra's Heartfelt Post On Meghan-Prince Harry's Wedding

In the past few years, various things made headlines in the film industry. From Vivek Oberoi facing backlash for sharing an obnoxious meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Fatima Sana Shaikh giving it back to a troll for criticizing her picture with food; to Priyanka Chopra revealing Meghan Markle’s royal wedding made her tear-up, here is a compilation of some of the events to recall. Read on:

1. Priyanka Chopra's heart-warming Instagram post

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a heart-touching photo with a caption for her friend Meghan Markle’s fairy tale wedding. She took to Instagram and posted pictures of the couple from the grandeur event and wrote all things good in a long paragraph. She also mentioned that seeing their union made her teary-eyed. Her social media post garnered around 2.2 million likes and over 7000 comments. Take a look.

2. Netizens criticised Vivek Oberoi for a nasty joke

The previous year, Vivek Oberoi shared an obnoxious meme featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan. It was in tune with the exit polls that predicted the result for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections after its seventh phase. During that time, the Bollywood actor went far ahead and took a dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s former relationships and her husband Abhishek Bachchan in the tweet.

However, netizens called out on Vivek Oberoi’s tweet in no time. Moreover, various Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor called it disgusting for dragging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal life into political jokes. Later on, he removes his derogatory tweet. Take a look at everyone’s reaction.

Dear @vivekoberoi, never expected such tweet from u. The trolls may go to any extent and make memes but u as a responsible celebrity should be careful of hurting anyone's dignity. Would request u to apologize and delete the tweet. https://t.co/lfJgWiWphF — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 20, 2019

Does anyone realized that the meme was more a joke on Vivek Oberoi than Aishwarya Rai? — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 21, 2019

3. Fatima Sana Shaikh gave it back to the troll

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is quite active on social media and shares photos regularly. The previous year, she posted a photo of herself enjoying a picnic in Tampa, Florida. It received over 170,000 likes and 1200 comments within a few hours. Although it garnered love and all kinds of positive responses from her fans, one person took to the comments section and asked the actor to not post such things in the month of Ramadan as other Muslims fast during that time. However, Fatima Sana Shaikh quickly responded to the same by asking them to not come online. Have a look at her picture.

4. Neha Dhupia's controversy

Two years ago, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony. During that time, the former was trolled for marrying a younger man as she posted a photo of her husband promoting his film. It did not go well with a fan who commented on her Instagram post criticising her for marrying Bedi. Although it did not make sense, Neha Dhupia responded to the troll with sarcasm and asked him to get a life.

