Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi!': Fun BTS Videos That Will Make One Watch The Movie Again

Barfi! featured Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. The Anurag Basu directorial received 13 nominations at the 58th Filmfare Awards. In the film, Ranbir played the role of Murphy "Barfi" Johnson who is a deaf-mute boy while Priyanka Chopra played the role Jhilmil, an autistic girl. The plot of the movie was all about Barfi and his relationship with Shruti (Ileana) and Jhilmil. The film was entirely set in the 1970s Bengal. Priyanka's character of Jhilmil was hailed as one of the most excellent performances by the actor in her career. Take look at some of the behind-the-scenes moments of Barfi! which will once again make you fall in love with the film.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Unleashes Her Goofy Side On Instagram; Pics Inside

BTS videos of Priyanka Chopra starrer Barfi!

The video describes how the house where Barfi was living and the whole set of the film were created. Many objects which were used earlier like Nirma soaps, old bicycles, lanterns, and many such things are shown. There is also one shot where Anurag Basu, along with one of the crew members, is learning how to make objects from paper.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Reveals Priyanka Chopra Gets Upset If He Blurts Spoilers Of 'The Voice'

The video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu playing "Holi" with some kind of white powder on the sets. Actually, Anurag was blowing the powder to prepare Ranbir for a shot. Later, Ranbir too blows powder on a crew member and is seen having fun on the sets.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas' Take On Teaching Piano To Priyanka Chopra; Says She Learns Quickly

The video shows the making of the funny ballroom dance scene, where Ranbir shows his dancing skills. The clip also shows the making of the Ala Barfi song and its iconic bird step. The video shot is fun which entertains viewers in many ways and can also inspire people to watch the film.

Upcoming projects of Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. She will be next seen in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. Apart from this, the actor is also gearing up for her Netflix release- The White Tiger which features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. As per reports, the Don actor has also been roped in to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela and the project will reportedly be co-produced by her.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Starrers Where She Donned The Role Of A Supporting Better Half

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.