Preity Zinta Shares A 'jugaad' Workout Tip To Stay Fit During Quarantine; See Here

Preity Zinta has had a successful acting career spanning two decades, in which she has featured in numerous blockbuster movies. She was amongst the most popular actors in Bollywood in the early 2000s. However, it has been reported that she is one a hiatus from the movies. Much to her fan’s relief, the star has been very active on social media.

The actor has been homebound due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. However, she has telling her fans easy and simple workouts to follow during the lockdown. Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her trying to stay fit amid lockdown. Check out the video shared on Preity Zinta’s Instagram.

Preity Zinta’s Instagram post

Preity Zinta in the video is seen exercising her shoulders and her arms. In the video, she places a workout band around a pillar. She then stretches her hands and carries on with her workout. While posting the video on her social media she mentioned, ‘Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words, this is what Jugaad looks like.’ [sic]

In the video, Preity Zinta is seen wearing a yellow coloured sleeveless top and a pair of ripped workout pants. She wore a pair of light coloured shoes and tied her hair up in a ponytail. She also wore a pair of gloves while pulling on the workout band. Towards the end of the video, she is seen stretching her hands out in pain after the workout.

Preity Zinta has been sharing videos of her workout while being in quarantine with her fans on social media. In one video she mentioned good hips and lower back exercise, she wrote that her fans have been asking her for a good workout video and hence she was posting the video. Preity Zinta’s Instagram is filled with videos of her working out amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

While posting the video on her social media account, Preity Zinta wrote, ‘A lot of people have been asking me for some simple but effective lower back and hip strengthening exercise.... so here it is. Make sure to keep ur core muscles squeezed and engaged. Squeeze ur butt muscles when u go up and breath. The more u do the better for you. Do 4 sets of 10 to start. Keep doing it till someone stops you like Bruno did to me. Hope this helps.’ [sic]

