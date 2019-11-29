Priyanka Chopra And Rani Mukerji Sport A Similar Sabyasachi Ensemble. Who Wore It Better?

Rani Mukerji’s edge of the seat entertainer and the much-awaited cop thriller Mardaani 2 is all set to release this year on December 13. Rani Mukherji, who is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, was spotted in a white Sabyasachi saree recently. But fans found major similarities between her saree and the saree worn by Priyanka Chopra for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding.

Priyanka Chopra is also known for her perfect sartorial choices. Her style is bold, unique and edgy. She is truly a fashionista that people look up to for some fashion inspiration. While Rani plays it safe with simple traditional pieces to a chic bold style looks. Rani Mukerji is another addition to the list of actors that are opting for traditional ensembles for promotions. Here is who wore the Sabyasachi saree better?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka opted for a Sabyasachi blush pink sheer saree with a sleeveless blouse for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in Paris. The actor went for a minimal nude makeup look with elaborate bun with pink roses details. The Desi Girl completed off her look with a gold chain with a diamond pendant and similar dangler earrings. The jewellery was from the designer's Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery collection. Priyanka Chopra was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Rani Mukerji Chopra:

Rani Mukerji opted for similar Sabyasachi blush pink sheer saree with a sleeveless blouse for her promotions. The actor went for kohl eyes makeup, filled-in brows with bold red lips. Rani completed her look with neatly tied low bun with flower details. The actor opted for a statement neckpiece from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery collection. She rounded the look with similar stud earrings.

Both the actors sported the ensemble in a very unique way. While Priyanka kept her look simple and elegant with nude makeup and elaborate bun. Rani, on the other hand, went a little forward with a statement neckpiece and bold makeup look.

