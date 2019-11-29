Priyanka Chopra Posts An Adorable Picture With Husband Nick Jonas On Thanksgiving

Wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas. Photobombing the couple's cute picture was Priyanka's pet dog, Diana. The Sky is Pink actress wrote that she is thankful for the life and blessings attached to it. Giving a sneak peek of the dessert section, Priyanka also wrote, "Too much food". Nick Jonas also shared a goofy Instagram story where Priyanka was captured saying, "Too much food has been consumed". Take a look -

Couple's Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will celebrate their first anniversary on December 1. Speaking to an entertainment website at an event in Los Angeles, Nick Jonas said: "Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled... We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time. This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other."

On the professional front:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which was also her Bollywood comeback after a period of three years. Although it was one of the most anticipated films of the year, it did not rake that well at the ticketing counters and performed quite averagely at the box office. Before this, the global icon was seen in a Hollywood film alongside Rebel Wilson titled Isn't It Romantic. As of now Priyanka Chopra is shooting for a Netflix Original Film titled, The White Tiger which is based on Arvind Adiga's novel.

