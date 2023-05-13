Priyanka Chopra Arrives For Parineeti Chopra's Engagement, Nick Jonas To Give It A Miss

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Delhi without Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha will get engaged today at the Kapurthala House in the national capital, with their close friends and family members in attendance. The Love Again actress was spotted at the airport in a beige-coloured co-ord set.

The Citadel actress arrived in style and greeted the paparazzi with a namaste as she exited the airport. Priyanka sported the co-ord set with a black cap and black handbag. She completed her look with tinted sunglasses. The actress rushed to her car soon after she left the airport. Check the video and photos of Priyanka arriving in Delhi here.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi's Connaught Place. Reportedly, the engagement ceremony will begin at 5 pm as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will start with Sukhmani Sahib Path and by 6 pm, ardas will begin. The guest list includes Manish Malhotra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Sania Mirza.

Priyanka Chopra snapped at the London airport

Priyanka Chopra was earlier snapped at the London airport by a blogger. She sported a no-makeup look. Soon after the selfie surfaced online, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. "She's really going to India for her cousin's engagement ceremony," a fan wrote. Check the photo below.

More on Parineeti-Raghav's engagement ceremony

The couple is all set to get engaged today in the presence of their loved ones in Delhi. Ahead of the engagement ceremony, a video of Raghav Chadha's house decked with lights and flowers went viral. In the clip, his house was seen decorated with floral rangolis in shades of yellow, white and pink. Meanwhile, several candles and lamps were lit around the house to emit engagement vibes. Even Parineeti's house in Bandra was decorated with lights.