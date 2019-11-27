Priyanka Chopra 'best' Anniversary Gift For Husband Nick Jonas Is Unmissable, Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are just a few days away from ringing in their first anniversary together. And, just a few days ahead of the occasion, the Quantico star seems to have given her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas the 'best surprise'. Taking to social media, Nick announced that Priyanka had surprised him with a cute furry friend. The video was originally shared by Nick, who wrote, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra "

Priyanka Chopra's anniversary gift to Nick Jonas

The couple seem to have named their new dog Gino but are also parents to Diana. Priyanka Chopra adopted a cute little pet dog whom she named Diana. This little dog is her constant companion while she is in the United States of America. Priyanka has also created an Instagram page for her dog Diana. On that Instagram page, there are posts of cute photos and videos of Diana and is captioned on what she might be thinking and wanting to say.

On the professional front, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was previously seen in The Sky Is Pink. Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Saraf were the other leads in this film. The film received a lot of positive response from reviewers. Later, Disney roped in real-life sisters Priyanka Chorpa Jonas and Parineeti Chopra to voice for Elsa and Anna in the Hindi-dubbed version of its much-awaited film Frozen 2. She is currently shooting in Delhi for Netflix film titled The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao

