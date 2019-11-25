Priyanka Chopra's Heel Game Is On-point And These Images Are Proof!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most accomplished actors in Bollywood. The Desi Girl has not only made huge success in Bollywood but has also made the country proud by entering Hollywood and conquering that world too. The actor is world-famous for her versatile acting skills and bubbly nature. Along with everything, Priyanka is also known for the detailing she concentrates on while getting her look ready. Lately, PC is seen on her way to becoming the ‘heel queen’, and these images are a proof-

Priyanka Chopra is the queen of heels

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen wearing a cream colour loose two-piece pantsuit. She has given her hair centre partition and tied a pony at the back. She completed her look with gorgeous black colour high heels.

Priyanka is seen walking graciously in a black and golden three-fourth dress. She has given her hair side-partition and left them straight and open. She completed her look with a golden colour block heel.

PC is seen posing in a black colour floral gown with a deep neck thigh-high slit cut. She has tied her hair at the back in a bun and worn golden earrings. She gave her look the perfect finish with black and crystal block heel.

Priyanka is seen posing in a black colour deep neck gown. Her gown is frill from below the waist. She has tied her hair at the back in a bun and applied a dark lipstick. She gave her look the perfect touch by wearing black colour stilettoes.

