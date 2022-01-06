Indian social worker and Padma Shree Awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passed away in Pune on January 4, 2022. Sindhutai, who was also known as 'Mother Of Orphans', dedicated her entire life to nurturing over 1500 orphaned children and also gained the title of Mai. As she led a life that inspired many, International star Priyanka Chopra recently paid her heartfelt tribute. The actor shared a brief note about Sindhutai Sapkal and how she lived for others.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra recently paid her heartfelt tribute to Sindhutai Sapkal. The actor penned how Sindhutai led her life filled with obstacles and later worked for orphaned children in need. She titled the note “Celebrating the legacy and life of Sindhutai.” The actor first introduced who Sindhutai was and wrote, “Sindhutai Sapkal (‘Mother of Orphans’) nurtured over 1,500 orphaned children in her lifetime, earning the title of ‘Mai,’ meaning mother.” “She moulded her incredible life from personal setbacks to care for thousands of abandoned orphans, giving them food, a roof and hope,” she added.

The Matrix: Resurrections star further penned how Sindhutai left her home and began her beautiful journey of nurturing others. “Mai left her marital home because of domestic abuse and took shelter in railway stations & cemeteries, where she had to resort to begging to make ends meet,” read the note. “This plight made her empathize with orphans & abandoned children… beginning her beautiful lifetime journey of caring for children in need. She was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2021,” the actor added. Priyanka Chopra also shared a video of Sindhutai inspiring people to be selfless and work for others and prayed for her soul.

How did Sindhutai Sapkal die?

Sindhutai Sapkal breathed her last on January 4, 2022, in a private hospital in Pune, Maharashtra. The social worker suffered a heart attack a week after developing a lung infection. She was 73.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the fourth instalment of the Matrix film series. The actor is set to star opposite Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel. She also has Text For You and a Bollywood film Jee Le Zara in her kitty.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@mahilacongress