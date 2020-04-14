The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Is A Complete Diva & These Photoshoots Are Proof; See Here

Bollywood News

Check out some of the most stylish photos of Priyanka Chopra. These photoshoots prove that she is a true fashionista and inspires many fashion lovers.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been winning hearts in Bollywood and Hollywood with her versatility in movies. By delivering many hits films after her debut in Andaaz, the actor has created her own space in the Hindi film industry. Besides being known for her choice of movies, she is also becoming a common face on the covers of many renowned magazines. Take a look at times Priyanka Chopra graced the cover of different magazines.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Must-watch Movies Where She Played Grey Characters

Priyanka Chopra’s photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra turned muse for the May issue of UK's Tatler magazine. Photographed by Jack Waterlot and styled by Sophie Pera several months before the current Coronavirus outbreak took hold, Priyanka looked regal in a golden brocade shrug. Her dress was from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda collection which had intricate embroidery and encrusted crystals. Opting a new style for hairdo, the Quantico actor perfectly graced the cover of Tatler.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Sported The Deep Neck Gown Better

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The actor was ravishing and sizzling on the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March issue. PeeCee looked scintillating flaunting her curves in a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana slit ensemble. She completed her look with chunky goal chain, black heels and wavy locks. She also shared the behind the scene videos from the photoshoot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

PeeCee turned a muse for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the September issue of Vogue 2019. Their union looks so fascinating with his brilliant designs and Priyanka’s exuberance. Priyanka Chopra stared right into the camera with her sultry expressions and clearly won many hearts with this photoshoot.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's 'Andaaz': Songs From The Movie That Crossed 50 Million Views On YouTube

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pledges To Help LA Students Adapt To New Virtual Classrooms

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
