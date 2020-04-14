Priyanka Chopra Is A Complete Diva & These Photoshoots Are Proof; See Here

Priyanka Chopra has been winning hearts in Bollywood and Hollywood with her versatility in movies. By delivering many hits films after her debut in Andaaz, the actor has created her own space in the Hindi film industry. Besides being known for her choice of movies, she is also becoming a common face on the covers of many renowned magazines. Take a look at times Priyanka Chopra graced the cover of different magazines.

Priyanka Chopra’s photos

Priyanka Chopra turned muse for the May issue of UK's Tatler magazine. Photographed by Jack Waterlot and styled by Sophie Pera several months before the current Coronavirus outbreak took hold, Priyanka looked regal in a golden brocade shrug. Her dress was from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda collection which had intricate embroidery and encrusted crystals. Opting a new style for hairdo, the Quantico actor perfectly graced the cover of Tatler.

The actor was ravishing and sizzling on the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March issue. PeeCee looked scintillating flaunting her curves in a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana slit ensemble. She completed her look with chunky goal chain, black heels and wavy locks. She also shared the behind the scene videos from the photoshoot.

PeeCee turned a muse for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the September issue of Vogue 2019. Their union looks so fascinating with his brilliant designs and Priyanka’s exuberance. Priyanka Chopra stared right into the camera with her sultry expressions and clearly won many hearts with this photoshoot.

