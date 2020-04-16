Priyanka Chopra's Aitraaz Had Some Catchy Songs, Check Them Out

Priyanka Chopra is made name for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood. She has also emerged as one of the most sought-after international celebrities. Priyanka shot to fame in the west with ABC's crime thriller Quantico. Apart from this, she has also featured in many noted Hollywood films including 'Baywatch' and 'A Kid Like Jake'. Priyanka, who was named Miss World in the year 2000, debuted in Bollywood with Andaaz. Since then, she has been a part of many memorable films like Fashion, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, Dostana, Don, Dil Dhadkne Do and many more. Aitraaz was one of the films where her acting was praised by many. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrish Puri along with PeeCee.Take a look at some of the best songs of Priyanka Chopra from the romantic thriller.

I Want To Make Love To You

I Want To Make Love To You is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. According to reports, the shooting of the song was completed in a single take. There is another version sung by Kunal Ganjawala. The five minutes eleven-second song shows how Priyanka tries to seduce Akshay Kumar, although it is just a dream sequence.

Yeh Dil Tumpe Aa Gaya Re Baby

Yeh Dil Tumpe Aa Gaya was termed as a bizarre number by many artists. The song has English vocals chorus at the beginning. The beats of the songs are fast and peppy. The five minutes the twenty-three-second romantic song is sung by K.K. and Alisha Chinai.

Tala Tum Tala Tum

Mid-tempo Tala Tum Tala Tum is sung by Alka Yagnik, Jayesh Gandhi and Udit Narayan. The music is directed and composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are penned by Sameer. The song is one of the longest songs among 17 other tracks of the film. Moreover, it is also considered as one of the best romantic tracks composed by singer Himesh Reshammiya.

