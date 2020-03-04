Priyanka Chopra's 'Dostana' Is Perfect For An Evening With Friends, Here Are 3 Reasons Why

Global star Priyanka Chopra has often amused the audience with her quirky script choices. Priyanka Chopra is currently busy gearing up for her upcoming releases. The audience and fans are expecting from PeeCee to serve something out of the box yet relatable on the big screen.

After seeing her in films like Aitraaz and 7 Khoon Maaf the audience and fans always look forward to watching Priyanka Chopra nail it on the big screen. Among others, Priyanka Chopra's Dostana also made a special place in the heart of her fans. The rom-com not only revolves around the romance but also highlights the importance of friendship. Here are a few reasons why Priyanka Chopra's Dostana is a must watch with friends:

READ | Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-law Sophie Turner Said THIS About The 'Dostana' Actor

The trio cast and makers

Apart from Priyanka, the film also features John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead characters. The chemistry between the trio builds naturally on the screen. Seeing them having fun might refresh the old college days. On the other side, the film is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani under the production banner of Dharma Productions. The director-producer duo has delivered several hit films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others. Interestingly, director Tarun Mansukhani marked his directorial debut with Dostana.

READ | Here are Some Cool And Interesting Facts About Priyanka Chopra's 'Dostana'

The supporting cast

The supporting cast of the film includes critically acclaimed actors like Kirron Kher, Sushmita Mukherjee and Boman Irani. Kirron Kher plays the character of Abhishek Bachchan's mother in the film. Every time she comes on the screen, her comic timing manages to tickle the funny bone of the viewer. Apart from this, actor Bobby Deol also essays an important character in the film.

READ | Dostana: Here Is A List Of The Best Comedy Scenes From The Priyanka Chopra Movie

The story of the film

The concept of homosexuality has become an open discussion from the past few years but when Dostana released, that is in 2008, it was a taboo. The story of the film revolves around two young men, who try to get shelter in Miami. They decide to pretend like a gay couple to rent a home. The plot takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of laughter when they fall in love with the same girl they are sharing an apartment. Amidst this, the girl falls for her boss.

READ | Dostana: Hairstyles Of Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Actors That Set A New Trend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.