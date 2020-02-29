Here's Some Cool And Interesting Facts About Priyanka Chopra's 'Dostana'

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Her Hollywood career began with the TV show Quantico and with movies like Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. Her movies in Bollywood have impressed audiences as well, especially Dostana. Read on to know more about some fun trivia of Priyanka Chopra's Dostana.

Read Also: Fan-favourite Couple Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel Appeared In These Movies

Trivia from Priyanka Chopra's movie, Dostana

Priyanka Chopra's movie Dostana stands out from the others for its unique storyline. Not just her chemistry with all the three lead actors in the movie was appreciated by the audience, but her sense of style in the film was liked as well. The movie was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and the music was composed by the sensational duo Vishal–Shekhar. The movie also starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, in the lead roles. Here is more trivia about the movie according to IMDB.

Read Also: Ayushmann Khurrana Responds To Lata Mangeshkar's Words Of Praise For 'Andhadhun'

Priyanka Chopra was not the first choice for the movie. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first considered for the role of Neha but she backed out. Priyanka Chopra was then picked for the role, who was loved by the audiences.

It was not just Neha's character that was offered to someone else, but John Abraham's character Sam was first offered to Saif Ali Khan. Saif thought he would not be able to shine on screen because of the power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. So he was replaced by John who did justice to the role.

Dostana was the second major film in Bollywood history which drew attention for showing an LGBTQ relationship. The first movie was the 2006 film Girlfriend that revolved around a similar theme.

Abhishek Bachchan was approached with the script of the sequel, but he did not want to make a franchise out of the movie. He loved the movie so much he wanted to keep it as a stand-alone film.

Read Also: 'Baaghi 3' Trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani In 'some Confusion' At Airport

Read Also: Jackie Chan Gives Update After Concerns Over His Health Due To Coronavirus; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.