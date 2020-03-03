Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-law Sophie Turner Said THIS About The 'Dostana' Actor

Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Sophie Turner cannot stop praising the Indian actor. In an interview with a leading daily, the Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner spoke about Priyanka Chopra being a part of the Jonas Family. Sophie Turner also mentioned how she got built-in-girlfriends in her two sisters-in-law.

Here is what Sophie Turner said about Priyanka Chopra

While talking about Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner said that she had to remind herself that Priyanka is an actor much senior to her. She also added that Priyanka Chopra has had a 20-year long career in Bollywood. Speaking about Priyanka's craze in India Sophie Turner mentioned that Priyanka Chopra is like the biggest personalities in India as of now. Sophie Turner also spoke about the time when the Jonas family was in India for Nick and Priyanka's wedding and she said that the family was treated like royalty. Sophie also said that the people in India worship Priyanka Chopra.

Sophie Turner along with her husband Joe Jonas was present at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding which took place at Jodhpur in December 2018. The wedding was a grand affair. The Jonas and Chopra family had also arranged the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace for their two-day wedding. The wedding caught attention of fans and media from across the globe.

Both the Jonas Brothers, Joe and Nick, and their wives live close to each other in the United States. Sophie Turner feels that Priyanka Chopra is one of the nicest people in the family and she also said that Nick and Priyanka live 10 minutes away from hers and Joe's home. Sophie also added that even though Kevin and his wife Danielle live in New Jersey the six of them still hang out all the time.

On the professional front, Sophie Turner was last seen playing the role of Jean Grey in X-MEN: Dark Phoenix. The film failed to impress the audience and eventually tanked. Sophie Turner is also gearing up for her upcoming web series titles as Survive.

