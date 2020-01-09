Priyanka Chopra Gifts Herself A Relaxing Salon Session Before Heading Out With Nick Jonas

Finally, after wrapping up all her work commitments in India, Priyanka Chopra is living her life to the fullest with husband Nick Jonas in California. Priyanka made all heads turn with her fashionable appearance at the Golden Globes 2020 Awards last Sunday in a pink gown. The power couple Priyanka and Nick gave major style goals to many fans with their all dapper looks.

The duo also took some time out together and was spotted exploring the city with each other. The two were sporting amazing outfits that made netizens go gaga over their style sense. Recently, the actor was spotted enjoying a relaxing salon treat. The desi girl stepped out with her new glamorous wavy hairdo and was seen sporting a Versace printed deep-plunging neckline shirt dress. The fashion diva paired her look with a black blazer and pumps. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup and bold red lips.

Check out the pictures below:

The actor put the chic dress to good use as she later headed out with her hubby Nick Jonas. The duo went for a romantic date-night. After an enjoyable time at the dinner, the duo was spotted leaving the luxurious restaurant hand-in-hand.

On the professional front, Priyanka has some amazing upcoming projects in her kitty including The White Tiger. While Nick Jonas is all set to wrap with the Jonas brother tour next month.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

