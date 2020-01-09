The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Priyanka Chopra Gifts Herself A Relaxing Salon Session Before Heading Out With Nick Jonas

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra was busy gracing the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2020. Now, she finally gave herself a relaxing treat at the salon. Know more details here.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Finally, after wrapping up all her work commitments in India, Priyanka Chopra is living her life to the fullest with husband Nick Jonas in California. Priyanka made all heads turn with her fashionable appearance at the Golden Globes 2020 Awards last Sunday in a pink gown. The power couple Priyanka and Nick gave major style goals to many fans with their all dapper looks. 

The duo also took some time out together and was spotted exploring the city with each other. The two were sporting amazing outfits that made netizens go gaga over their style sense. Recently, the actor was spotted enjoying a relaxing salon treat. The desi girl stepped out with her new glamorous wavy hairdo and was seen sporting a Versace printed deep-plunging neckline shirt dress. The fashion diva paired her look with a black blazer and pumps. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup and bold red lips. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Kim Kardashian Look Stunning In Off-shoulder Mermaid Gowns

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OFFICIALPRIYANKA&NICKUPDATES (@nickyankafanpage) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Is All Hearts For Couple Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha

The actor put the chic dress to good use as she later headed out with her hubby Nick Jonas. The duo went for a romantic date-night. After an enjoyable time at the dinner, the duo was spotted leaving the luxurious restaurant hand-in-hand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by N I C K J O N A S (@imsuckerfornickjonas) on

On the professional front, Priyanka has some amazing upcoming projects in her kitty including The White Tiger. While Nick Jonas is all set to wrap with the Jonas brother tour next month. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Quilt Jacket By Chanel Is Effortlessly Elegant!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Most Stunning Bling Outfits You Must Check Out

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
CONG SENS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL