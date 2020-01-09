Priyanka Chopra And Kim Kardashian Look Stunning In Off-shoulder Mermaid Gowns

Off-shoulder dresses have become popular recently. Off-shoulder blouses and dresses not only look alluring and elegant, but they also come in a range of styles, cuts, and fabrics that can flatter your best features.

Bollywood fashion divas opted for a similar-looking off-shoulder mermaid gown. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kim Kadarshian was seen sporting a very similar off-shoulder mermaid gown but in different colours.

Here are the details of the looks of both the fashionistas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Time and again, Priyanka has surprised her fans with her fashionable avatar and style statements. Priyanka grabbed a lot of attention at the Golden Globes 2020 with her ravishing pink outfit.

The actor oozed elegance and glamour in a body-hugging gown alongside husband Nick Jones. The duo arrived hand-in-hand at the award function with Nick. Her formfitting gown featured an off-shoulder neckline.

Priyanka accessorised her outfit with a statement diamond necklace and earrings by Bvlgari Jewels. Priyanka completed her look with side-parted cascading curls hairdo. The desi girl was styled by Mimi Cuttrell. The outfit was by Cristina Ottaviano.

Kim Kardashian:

Kim also opted for a similar fabric off-shoulder golden mermaid gown by Vivienne Westwood. Kim kept her look simple and elegant and sported side-parted cascading curls hairdo with the ensemble. She went for no jewellery look and went for signature Kim makeup look. She opted for brown smokey eye makeup with nude lips.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian looked splendid in their own off-shoulder outfits. Fans sure were left spellbound with their fashionable avatars.

