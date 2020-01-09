Priyanka Chopra's Quilt Jacket By Chanel Is Effortlessly Elegant!

Actor Priyanka Chopra makes sure that all her red carpet looks are talked about. Be it the Met Gala event of a red carpet, the actor always goes a little extra and experiments with her looks. Although, when it comes to making public appearances on her days off, the actor likes to keep it cool and casual.

Priyanka Chopra’s quilted Chanel jacket is all you need to upgrade a basic winter look

Priyanka Chopra seems to have an amazing collection of jackets in her winter wardrobe collection and is always spotted in a new jacket, every other day.

Recently, the actor was visiting a salon in Beverly Hills. She was spotted stepping out in an ivory quilted jacket by Chanel. Take a look at the picture below:

Priyanka opted for an all-black outfit and completed her look with the jacket. The jacket had a Chanel logo on one sleeve and pink zips that added fun colour to her look. She paired it black boots, a funky pair of glasses and wore gold hoop earrings for her afternoon outing with her friends and puppy Diana.

A few weeks ago the actor was spotted in another quilted jacket which was black in colour. She wore a simple top and black jeans along with black boots and paired them with sunglasses. The quilted jacket was black in colour and had fur on the inside which gave her comfort and made look stylish at the same time.

