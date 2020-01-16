Priyanka Chopra Or Kareena Kapoor - Who Slayed The Customized Outfit Better?

Whenever Priyanka Chopra steps out of her house for a casual stroll on the streets of Los Angeles, she manages to make it her personal red carpet moment. And this time it was no different either. Priyanka Chopra was recently seen making headlines with her latest outfit that she was seen sporting.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted wearing black jeans and a matching black turtleneck. But what added a twist to her off-duty ensemble was her choice of jacket. Priyanka Chopra wore a customised classic denim jacket with her name written in big bold red letters on the back. Priyanka Chopra completed her outfit with a pair of comfortable white sneakers. She also accessorised her look with a tote bag, and a pair of black sunglasses. Check out Priyanka Chopra's photos donning this stylish outfit.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has had their name embossed or printed on their outfit. It was none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan who had styled the outfit very elegantly. Some time ago, the actor was spotted wearing a white organza pastel shade saree which was filled with intricate floral print. The major twist to her elegant saree was that it has 'BEBO' printed on it. Kareena Kapoor accessorised her saree with statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a simple braid. Minimalistic makeup with light smoky eyes and nude lip completed her look. Check out Kareena Kapoor's photos donning the stellar saree here.

Both Priyanka and Kareena are two fashion divas who are known as trendsetters. Be it an airport look, a magazine cover, or a casual outing; the fashion police has always been impressed with their spectacular choice of clothes. It would also be safe to say that both Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor are highly influential personalities and fans are sure to imitate their new style too. Will this be the new trend in Bollywood as well? Let's wait and watch.

Image courtesy: Rhea Kapoor Instagram, Priyanka Central Instagram

