Priyanka Chopra's Gorgeous Outfit Costs Equal To The Price Of 2 Tickets To Paris

Whenever Priyanka Chopra steps out of her house for a casual stroll on the streets of Los Angeles, she manages to make it her personal red carpet moment. And this time it was no different either. Priyanka Chopra was recently seen making headlines with her latest outfit for an outing.

Priyanka Chopra was photographed with husband, Nick Jonas walking hand-in-hand in a beautiful Versace dress. She wore a Barocco rodeo print sleeveless dress that had a white base and the statement Versace print. However, the cost of this stylish outfit is sure to blow your mind! The stylish outfit is priced at a whopping amount of ₹1,03,581 (USD 1450).

Priyanka Chopra styled her dress in a way that gave it a plunging neckline and front thigh-high slit. Priyanka opted for a well-fitted classic black blazer jacket over her dress and accessorised her look with black heels and a clutch bag. She also added a bright red lip colour with shimmery eye shadow, mascara clad-eyes and left her wavy middle-parted hair down. Priyanka Chopra’s fashion outfit was lauded by the fashion gurus, check out the photos here.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Ravishing Pink Outfit At Golden Globes 2020 With Nick Jonas

Also read | Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy 'face Mask' Date Night | Watch

On the work front

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series Quantico, has featured in films such as Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. She will next be seen in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger adaptation, opposite Rajkummar Rao. In December, it was announced that the actor and her husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series at Amazon.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Amazon's Spy Series 'Citadel' Opposite GOT Star Richard Madden

Also read | Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Quirkiest Celeb Outfits That You Must Check Out

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.