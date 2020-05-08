Priyanka Chopra Grieves Rishi Kapoor's Demise; Extends Support To Ranbir & Neetu Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital last week, after being admitted there on the previous day of his demise. The actor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Since the news of Rishi Kapoor's death flared all over the internet and broadcasting media, celebrities from all walks of life paid their tribute to the legendary actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Recently, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note, consoling Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Read details.

Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note dedicated to Rishi Kapoor and remarked that Rishi Kapoor's versatility will never be experienced again. Extending her support and wishes to the bereaved family, Priyanka Chopra reached out to Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni and mentioned that the world is grieving the demise of Rishi Kapoor with them. Adding to the same, Priyanka Chopra wrote that right from Rishi’s first film, he was the keeper of fans’ hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies and his effervescence and flamboyance instantly set him apart. Furthermore, Priyanka wrote that Rishi’s charisma was in his extraordinary smile and was the one that made his fans go weak in the knees. Priyanka added that Rishi Kapoor's death marks the end of an era.

The Kapoor family's statement addressing Rishi Kapoor's demise

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

