Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Cute Pic With Her Pet, Says 'I Promise Gino Loves My Cuddles'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently self-quarantined with husband Nick Jonas at her home in Los Angeles, California. Now that the adorable couple is cooped indoors due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Priyanka is making the most of her time spending quality moments with Nick and her dogs. The Sky Is Pink actor, on May 6, shared an adorable picture with her fur- Gino.

It's cuddle time for PeeCee & Gino

Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps fans enthralled with her day to day updates on social media. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share an endearing picture with her pet dog Gino. The pic sees PeeCee tightly hugging her dog and smiling away to glory. The caption to her post read, "I promise Gino loves my cuddles." Not to miss Priyanka Chopra's funky sunglasses that compliment her look. Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, with the Coronavirus pandemic spread all over the world, many major events and gatherings around the globe have been cancelled for 2020. Amid which, Priyanka Chopra decided to host her own fashion gala at home with her family. The Quantico star shared a glimpse of her look put together by her little niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian.

The Bajirao Mastani actor also took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into what the afternoon nap time looks like at the Chopra Jonas household. In the picture, her two pet dogs - Gino and Diana are seen fast asleep together while maintaining their distance from each other on the couch. PeeCee's caption on the post read, "It’s siesta time at the Chopra Jonas house. #socialdistancing". Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra upcoming movies

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

