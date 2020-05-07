Rihanna And Priyanka Chopra Slay In A Similar-looking Classy Blue Dresses; See Pics

Rihanna and Priyanka Chopra are two style icons who are hailed by fans for their stunning fashion statements. These Hollywood divas never fail to try new trends and give millennials major fashion goals. They never fail to surprise fashion police with their impeccable sartorial choices. Surprisingly, both the stars were spotted wearing a similar blue ensemble. Let's curate both their looks here:

Rihanna

Rihanna stepped out in a blue ensemble for her Fenty Date Night. The international singer opted for a see-through turtle neck top which she paired with a matching skirt. The full sleeves mesh top fashion combo look was sophisticated and appeared to be comfortable. Rihanna was successfully seen slaying this no-brainer bold look.

The diva accessorised her look with an oversized Bottega Veneta statement clutch. The outfit was paired with matching statement heels. Rihanna was aptly seen acing the concept of minimalism in makeup with glossy lips. Her hair was tied in a bun with a few strands left open which gently caressed her cheeks.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York City donning a similar blue ensemble just a month after Rihanna slayed in the look. The diva was seen promoting her movie The Sky Is Pink on the Jimmy Fallon Show. Priyanka Chopra was spotted in a blue turtle neck top which she paired with a matching skirt.

The monochrome outfit was accessorised by her with statement heels and rings. With this ensemble, Priyanka Chopra’s makeup choice came as no surprise to her fans. The actor is known to have a thing for minimalism and hence she chose to complete her look with minimalistic makeup. Her sleek hair left open completed this gorgeous look of Priyanka Chopra.

