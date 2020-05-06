Times Priyanka Chopra Did More Than 5 Movies In A Year; Check The List

Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood and Hollywood star who has done more than 50 movies in her career. Throughout her career, she has never shied away from any specific role and has made sure that she showcased her versatility through her movie roles. Check out the times when she had more than 6 releases in a year.

ALSO READ| Nushrat Bharucha To Priyanka Chopra | B'wood Celebs Who Faced Backlash For Their Outfits

The year 2005 - 6 movies

In the year 2005, Priyanka Chopra did six movies including films like Blackmail, Karam, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Yakeen, Barsaat, and Bluffmaster! Out of these, her movie Waqt: The Race Against Time was the last film where Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra came together for a movie. Her movie Bluffmaster! alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh was one of the movies where the audience loved her roles. The movie also gained a decent amount at the box-office and was considered a hit.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's Chart-topping Numbers Opposite Akshay Kumar

The year 2008 - 7 movies

Priyanka Chopra did two of the most acclaimed movies of her career in 2008. She played one of the main protagonists in Madhur Bhandarkar's movie Fashion, followed by one of the main roles in Dharma Productions' Dostana. Apart from that, she did movies like Love Story 2050 opposite her then-alleged boyfriend Harman Baweja, God Tussi Great Ho opposite Salman Khan, Chamku, and Drona as well. She also did a cameo role in the movie My Name is Anthony Gonsalves which featured newcomer Nikhil Dwivedi.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has The Most Adorable Pet Name For Her Hubby; See Video

The year 2013 - 8 movies

2013 was when Priyanka Chopra did a total of 8 movies. It included her movies as a narrator and even her cameo appearances. She started her year with K.C Bokadia’s Deewana Main Deewana which couldn’t gain much at the box office. Her next venture was as a narrator in the documentary called Girl Rising. She then appeared in special songs for movies including Shootout at Wadala, Bombay Talkies, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. She also did a voice role as the character Ishani in the animated film Planes. Her last two movies of the year included a bilingual movie with Ramcharan titled Zanjeer and the superhero sequel movie Krrish 3.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Most Iconic 'Met Gala 2019' Looks That Are Unforgettable

Promo Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.