Priyanka Chopra hails India's vaccine drive, expresses gratitude to frontline heroes

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, hailed India's COVID-19 vaccination drive. She also expressed gratitude to the nation's frontline warriors for their relentless services during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress replied to the post shared by the UNICEF of the first day of Indian vaccine drive.

Priyanka Chopra hails vaccine drive

Priyanka thanked the warriors for serving the nation. She captioned the post and wrote, "Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing. He said that everyone had only one question in their minds and that is "when will the vaccine be available?" PM Modi said that the vaccine is now available and the world's largest vaccination rollout will begin in a few minutes. The drug regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology. According to the Health Ministry, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be voluntary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes, which garnered positive reviews from fans. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film will follow the story of an ambitious driver, Adarsh Gourav, of a rich Indian couple- Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, she recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Text For You in the UK.

