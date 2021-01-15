Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Peek Into Her Memoir 'Unfinished', Shares New Recording

On Friday morning, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a sneak peek into her book, Unfinished. She dropped audio that has her voice. She said, "From now on if I was going to be an anomaly, I was going to be the shiniest damn anomaly around." As soon as the audio from Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished was up on the internet, netizens rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "keep blessing us sis, all the best for your book and your movie." Another fan penned, "I am getting the audio version." Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished, her debut book, will be released on February 9, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra drops audio from Unfinished

In October, when the Dil Dhadakne Do star dropped the first look of her book, she penned a lengthy note. PeeCee wrote, "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished." She added, "BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life."

On the work front

Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes, which garnered positive reviews from fans. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film will follow the story of an ambitious driver, Adarsh Gourav, of a rich Indian couple- Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.

The movie is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga and is directed and written by Ramin Bahrani. Produced by Ava DuVernay, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mukul Deora, The White Tiger released in selective theatres in the US and will start streaming on Netflix on January 22. Apart from this, she also has Sheela, directed by Barry Levinson, in her kitty.

