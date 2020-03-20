When Priyanka Chopra Impressed Vishal Dadlani With Her Singing Talent In 'unreleased Song'

Music composer Vishal Dadlani in a media interview with an online portal was all praises for actor Priyanka Chopra. He also shared that he has an unreleased song of Priyanka Chopra from one of her movies that he wishes to release. For the unaware, Vishal Dadlani has scored music for movies like War, Bharat, Student of the Year 2, among others, in recent times.

Priyanka Chopra's unreleased song

Priyanka Chopra who made her singing debut with her debut movie Thamizah stayed way from singing for 10 long years before making her debut as a singer with international single- In My City. However, Vishal Dadlani in a media interview revealed that the actor had sung a song for Bluffmaster (2005). However, due to her reluctance, the song never saw the light of the day. The song that Vishal describes as impressive, was recorded in impromptu on the sets of Bluffmaster.

The 'Quantico' actor made her debut as a singer in 2012 with her musical single In My City. Thereafter, she has lent her voices to songs like Exotic and I Can't Make You Love Me.

What's next for Priyanka?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name. The Netflix film is reported to be in the post-production stage as of now.

