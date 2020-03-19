When Priyanka Chopra's Films Faced Box Office Clashes | 'Zanjeer', 'Aitraaz' & More

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the lead, was the talk of the town, especially for the heart-wrenching storyline. The Sky Is Pink was based on real-life incidents of motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary and had Priyanka Chopra playing the role of her mother. Throughout her career, her films have also clashed with many Bollywood movies. Here are the times when Priyanka Chopra battled the box office clashes.

Priyanka Chopra movie clashes

Zanjeer VS Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

The movie released in 2013, saw cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra battling it out at the box office. While Zanjeer marked the Bollywood debut of South actor Ram Charan, Shuddh Desi Romance marked the debut of Vaani Kapoor, who was recently seen in War. According to Box Office India, Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan starrer Zanjeer released in close to 2050 screens worldwide, earned around Rs. 13 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, Shuddh Desi Romance collected about Rs. 46 crores at the box office.

Veer-Zaara VS Aitraaz (2004)

On November 12, Aitraaz released alongside Yash Chopra directed Veer-Zaara. Aitraaz featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, meanwhile, Veer-Zaara featured Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead. Reports reveal that Veer-Zaara made Rs. 19 crore at the box office while Aitraaz managed Rs. 7 crore.

Dilwale VS Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Priyanka Chopra's historical drama Bajirao Mastani was pitted against Varun Dhawan starrer Dilwale. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Dilwale reportedly got a wider release with about 3000 screens compared to 2700 screens of Bajirao Mastani. According to Box Office India, Bajirao Mastani managed to earn Rs. 183 crores at the box office, meanwhile, Dilwale earned about Rs. 139 crores at the box office.

