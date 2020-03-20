Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Natural Undone Hair, Reveals She Has Been In Isolation With Nick

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media to share a video with her fans in order to talk to them amid the Coronavirus fear. She began the video as she said hello to everyone and said that she hopes everyone is doing well. With her naturally undone hair, the Quantico star looked absolutely beautiful dressed in a maroon and white textured top.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation

She said in the video that it is an insane time and said that everyone's lives have been turned upside down. Priyanka Chopra also added that it feels like something out of a movie, but it is not. She then went on to reveal that she has been in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas for the last week and revealed that it was day 8 for them.

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Priyanka Chopra discussed how much the Coronavirus social distancing has shifted everyone's lives. She talked about how they have always had hectic schedules and had so many people around them and now suddenly, this is the reality and said that it just feels crazy. She then assured her fans that she and Nick have been taking all the recommended precautions for the COVID-19 and added that they are safe, healthy and are practicing social distancing.

She also revealed that she is organising an Instagram Live with the WHO in order to dial down and authenticate the masses ofninformation surrounding Coronavirus. She added that people can ask anything they want to the people who are actually on the frontline and fighting the disease. Priyanka Chopra ended the video on a positive note and asked her fans to look out for each other and for those at the risk of the COVID-19.

