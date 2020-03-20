The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Natural Undone Hair, Reveals She Has Been In Isolation With Nick

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media to talk to her fans and revealed that she and Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation for the last 8 days

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media to share a video with her fans in order to talk to them amid the Coronavirus fear. She began the video as she said hello to everyone and said that she hopes everyone is doing well. With her naturally undone hair, the Quantico star looked absolutely beautiful dressed in a maroon and white textured top. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation

She said in the video that it is an insane time and said that everyone's lives have been turned upside down. Priyanka Chopra also added that it feels like something out of a movie, but it is not. She then went on to reveal that she has been in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas for the last week and revealed that it was day 8 for them. 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy' Was Amrish Puri's Last Film As Villain?

Priyanka Chopra discussed how much the Coronavirus social distancing has shifted everyone's lives. She talked about how they have always had hectic schedules and had so many people around them and now suddenly, this is the reality and said that it just feels crazy. She then assured her fans that she and Nick have been taking all the recommended precautions for the COVID-19 and added that they are safe, healthy and are practicing social distancing.

ALSO READ | When Priyanka Chopra Spoke Highly Of Her Duchess Friend Meghan Markle

She also revealed that she is organising an Instagram Live with the WHO in order to dial down and authenticate the masses ofninformation surrounding Coronavirus. She added that people can ask anything they want to the people who are actually on the frontline and fighting the disease. Priyanka Chopra ended the video on a positive note and asked her fans to look out for each other and for those at the risk of the COVID-19. 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's 'stock Up' Message Wins Hearts, Fans Say 'You Encourage Us To Be Kind'

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood Divas Who Will Make You Invest In Trenchcoats

 

 

