Priyanka Chopra Replaced A Popular Bollywood Star In 'Gunday'? Read More Unknown Facts

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the leading roles, Gunday tells the story of Calcutta's most powerful people, Bikram and Bala, and how life changes when Nandita enters it. The story gets further interesting when a counter-force takes charge and a thriller unfolds. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Irrfan Khan in a leading role. Here are some facts about the film, you probably had no idea about.

Read lesser-known facts about Gunday

As per reports, the film got negative reviews since many Bangladeshi people were upset at some of the historical inaccuracy shown in the movie.

As per reports, Ranveer Singh was diagnosed with dengue while shooting the film.

Reportedly, the film was first offered to Deepika Padukone, who later rejected it because of prior work commitments

Due to the severe negative response and protest on Bangladeshi viewers' part, Yash Raj Films was compelled to release a statement stating that the actions of the movie which have caused the chagrin of many was inadvertent and thus sincerely regretted.

As seen in the movie, the coal business scene is shot at Kolkata.

As per reports, Priyanka Chopra had to undergo several dialect sessions to step into the shoes of her character in the film.

The movie marks Priyanka Chopra's first onscreen association with Ranveer Singh. The duo went on to deliver several blockbusters like Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in the biopic of Ma Sheela Anand, who was involved in the Rajneesh controversy. The actor also has Matrix 4 in her kitty.

