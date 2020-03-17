Priyanka Chopra Replaced A Popular Bollywood Star In 'Gunday'? Read More Unknown Facts

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the leading roles, Gunday tells the story of Calcutta's most powerful people, Bikram and Bala, and how life changes when Nandita enters it. The story gets further interesting when a counter-force takes charge and a thriller unfolds. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Irrfan Khan in a leading role. Here are some facts about the film, you probably had no idea about.
Also Read | 'Dostana' Girls Priyanka Chopra & Janhvi Kapoor's Moments That Shell Out Friendship Goals
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif: Female Actors Who Did The Impossible On Celluloid
Also Read | 'Dostana' Girls Priyanka Chopra & Janhvi Kapoor's Moments That Shell Out Friendship Goals
Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in the biopic of Ma Sheela Anand, who was involved in the Rajneesh controversy. The actor also has Matrix 4 in her kitty.
Also Read | After Big B, Mahesh Bhatt Pens A Poem On Coronavirus; Calls It 'zimmedaari Badon Ki'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.