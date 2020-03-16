After Big B, Mahesh Bhatt Pens A Poem On Coronavirus; Calls It 'zimmedaari Badon Ki'

The celebrated director Mahesh Bhatt joined in the list of celebrities who have posted tweets and posts relating to the Coronavirus scare. Bhatt posted a small poem on his Twitter in Hindi which talks about responsibility and awareness of the disease. Fans and followers not only appreciated his poem but also reshared it.

Mahesh Bhatt on Twitter about COVID-19:

Ek baar jo shuru ho jaaye

Khauf-se-khauf ka failnaa

Bahut mushkil ho jaata hai

Phir uska theharna...

Tab ye hoti hai

Zimmedaari badon kii...

Ek taraf toh...

Sabko

‘Hifaazat’ ka

Ehsaas karaana

Doosari taraf...

Sabke

‘Mehfooz’ hone ka

Aitbaar jagaana. #Corona — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 16, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt, writing about Coronavirus, is trying to send a message of how people must behave responsibly in this crisis situation and keep helping each other. The poem talks about how it becomes difficult to curb the panic that is spreading rapidly. He then wrote that it becomes the responsibility of the elderly people to make sure that people are safe as well as secure.

Fans showered praises on Mahesh and his poem:

Well said...👏👏 — surheeta Chatterjee Kareem (@surheeta) March 16, 2020

did u write this? it’s good 👍🏻 — Maham S (@MahamS) March 16, 2020

Nice one — Hitansu patnaik (@HitansuPatnaik) March 16, 2020

Not only Mahesh, his daughter and actor Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram to share her concerns about Coronavirus. The actor addressed that people are supposed to wash their hands regularly. She then urged her fans to also be mindful about not wasting any water.

Mahesh Bhatt news

Mahesh Bhatt is prepping up for the sequel of his 1991 thriller Sadak. The old movie starred Sanjay Dutt and her elder daughter Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 will Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor along with the original cast as well.

