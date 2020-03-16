'Dostana' Girls Priyanka Chopra & Janhvi Kapoor's Moments That Shell Out Friendship Goals

Global star Priyanka Chopra has often talked about women empowerment. Many a times, Priyanka Chopra has not only supported her fellow female-costars, but she has also poured her love on the newcomers. Being one of them, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has also received love from Priyanka Chopra. The below picture and video show that the Chopra-Kapoor duo can give major BFF goals to many.

In the below picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen posing with the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi. The trio met in Italy while attending the engagement ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Apart from the picture, Janhvi Kapoor's comment also caught the attention of the fans and followers. Her comment read, 'Hahaha I know why this picture is cropped! Cashmere illusion'.

Check out the picture below:

Seems like Priyanka Chopra had fun with the Kapoor sisters in Italy. She again planned to hang out with Janhvi Kapoor when she celebrated her dad's birth anniversary. The duo was spotted at an eatery in Bandra. In the video, Priyanka was seen protecting Janhvi from the shutterbugs when she was heading to her car. In the video, Priyanka came out first but followed Janhvi till she comfortably sat in her car. She bid a bye to Janhvi and hugged her.

Watch the video:

Priyanka Chopra often hangs out and seemingly loves to party with her closed friends. Seems like Janhvi Kapoor has entered the list as Priyanka invited her for a house party in March 2019. Apart from Janhvi, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ishaan Khatter, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani, celebrity manager Rohini Iyer and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others also joined the fun night.

Take a look:

