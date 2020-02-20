The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Ups The Glam Quotient While Rocking These Bold Lip Colours

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra has impressed us time and again with her outlandish choice of lip-colours. Take a look at times when she pulled off bold lip-shades like a pro.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been the talk of the town lately for the outfit she donned at the Grammy 2020 awards ceremony. Post the outing, she has stepped out on various red-carpet events in some voguish attires. 

Priyanka Chopra is known for her unconventional outfit choices and bold makeup looks. The stunning lady does not shy away from experimenting with her looks quite often, yet the former beauty queen manages to impress her fans every time she sports a quirky outfit with an unusual lip-shade. Take a look at times Priyanka Chopra took pulled off a bold and beautiful lip-colour like a pro.

Nobody pulls off bold lip-colours like Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka Chopra slays the berry lipstick shade like a boss-lady

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in the wine red lip-colour she opted for with her stunning sari 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra looks her glam best in this lip-colour

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

PC's magenta lipstick shade is real-steal from her lipstick collection

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

The 'Exotic' singer looks adorable in this orange lip-colour 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

The 'Baywatch' star looks ravishing in the fuchsia pink lip-shade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor looks super-stylish in her striking hot pink lip-colour with maroon of purple in it

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

