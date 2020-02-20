Priyanka Chopra Ups The Glam Quotient While Rocking These Bold Lip Colours

Priyanka Chopra has been the talk of the town lately for the outfit she donned at the Grammy 2020 awards ceremony. Post the outing, she has stepped out on various red-carpet events in some voguish attires.

Priyanka Chopra is known for her unconventional outfit choices and bold makeup looks. The stunning lady does not shy away from experimenting with her looks quite often, yet the former beauty queen manages to impress her fans every time she sports a quirky outfit with an unusual lip-shade. Take a look at times Priyanka Chopra took pulled off a bold and beautiful lip-colour like a pro.

Nobody pulls off bold lip-colours like Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra slays the berry lipstick shade like a boss-lady

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in the wine red lip-colour she opted for with her stunning sari

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra looks her glam best in this lip-colour

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PC's magenta lipstick shade is real-steal from her lipstick collection

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The 'Exotic' singer looks adorable in this orange lip-colour

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The 'Baywatch' star looks ravishing in the fuchsia pink lip-shade

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor looks super-stylish in her striking hot pink lip-colour with maroon of purple in it

