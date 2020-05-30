Priyanka Chopra is 'feeling adventurous' as she shares a sun-kissed selfie

Amid coronavirus lockdown, it seems that global icon Priyanka Chopra has been missing her chock-a-block routine which includes travelling across the globe and making fashionable appearances at several events. The Sky is Pink actress recently shared a selfie on social media while giving a glimpse of her fashion game while quarantined in L.A. with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her fashionable quarantine period

The actress who is spending quality time with Nick Jonas, in Los Angeles, shared a sunkissed picture on her Instagram page while all decked up in cherry lip colour, perfect make-up, and glittering earrings. Priyanka captioned the fashionable snap while describing her look and how she is feeling adventurous over the weekend.

Designer Masaba Gupta was the first one to drop a comment under the picture and described the actress’ look in just one word, “stunning.” Several other fans of the Baywatch actor also poured in their love for the gorgeous picture. One of the users enquired about her health amid the pandemic while complimenting her looks in the picture. A second user commented that Priyanka has gorgeous lips. Another user while praising the beauty of the actress wrote that this picture is just overloaded with beauty.

On the work front

The actor who was last seen in director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

