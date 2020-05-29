Priyanka Chopra's Rigorous Training To Fit In 'Mary Kom' Is Inspirational; Watch

Mary Kom is a 2014 biographical sports movie helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, while Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa are essaying supporting roles in the movies. Mary Kom depicts the journey of her becoming a remarkable boxer and her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. Here's taking a look at Priyanka Chopra's behind the scenes journey of the movie.

Making of Mary Kom

Before beginning the shoot of Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra underwent extensive physical training reportedly for four months to gain a muscular physique. She also underwent boxing training to learn the sport and Mary Kom’s distinct boxing style. Soon after Mary Kom released, the production house of the movie released a video that features the making of the movie and Priyanka Chopra’s training process.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Proves She Is A Desi Girl In These Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Designs

The video begins with director Omung Kumar speaking how the character needed muscular physique. Gym trainer Samir Jaura reveals how Priyanka Chopra had to opt for various training including CrossFit, endurance training, flexibility training, functional training and more to look like a boxer. For boxing, one trainer from Mary Kom’s original group was called to make her learn Kom’s boxing style, technique and stance.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who Wore The White Ruffle Gown Better?

Not only that but foreign professionals were also called to train Priyanka Chopra to fit in Mary Kom’s character. The video features one of the trainers explaining how it is very difficult to portray Mary Kom and learn her techniques as she has been a boxer for more than 15-20 years. However, she was impressed with Priyanka Chopra’s hard work and dedication. She also praised her for swiftly picking up the training lessons.

The making of Mary Kom video also features Priyanka Chopra performing lifting heavy weights, doing push-ups on rocks. It also sees her boxing fiercely. The video also sees her running, lifting heavy tires and more.

ALSO READ| When Priyanka Chopra Was Accused Of Abusing A Doctor In Ugly In-flight Argument; Read Here

About Mary Kom’s reception

This women-centric movie received positive reviews. Priyanka Chopra’s performance in the movie was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Priyanka Chopra in an interview with a news portal also said how she started the movie at the hardest point in her life which was just four days after her father passed away. All the grief, everything, she shoved into this movie and a part of her soul has gone into it, Priyanka Chopra added.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's Popular Songs That Reached Over 100 Million Views On YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.