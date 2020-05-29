Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Show Off Their Culinary Skills In This Throwback Video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are counted amongst the most celebrated and talked about couples across the globe. Ever since they tied the knot in 2018, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are simply inseparable. Known for their jovial and fun-loving personalities, both Nick and Priyanka love trying new things with each other. Be it exploring new places or even cooking together.

We recently stumbled upon this throwback video of Nickyanka where the two are showing off their cooking skills. In these videos, one can see Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra making pasta during their jaunt in Italy. So let's take a look at how these two-love birds landed in the Italian kitchen.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra showing off their culinary skills

Last year, Nick Jonas's sibling Joe tied the knot with Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame. The entire Jonas family got together in France to attend the extravagant wedding of the duo. Post attending Joe Jonas' wedding, Nick and Priyanka flew to Italy instead of their humble abode for a romantic jaunt.

During their stay in Italy, both the global icons turned Italian chefs and prepared pasta for each other. Nick Jonas took his Instagram to share some videos and photos of the same. In the first video, we can see Chopra making the pasta sauce, as Nick is recoding this iconic moment. The married couple is cooking under the guidance of a professional chef. Take a look

In the second video, Nick Jonas is also trying his hand at making some irresistible pasta. Surprisingly, Nick prepared perfect spaghetti pasta blocks which he also showed in the camera. Impressed by her husband's cooking skills Priyanka calls Nick Jonas an expert. The adorable romance between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra is these videos is simply endearing and unmissable. In fact, it won't be wrong if we call it a cooking date.

On the work front, Nick Jonas is currently seen in the judge's chair for American singing reality show The Voice. Whereas Priyanka Chopra has an interesting set of films in the pipeline for 2020. From action-fantasy drama, We Can Be Heroes to The White Tiger which is based on a novel.

