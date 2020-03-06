Janhvi Kapoor To Parineeti Chopra; Female Actors Who Brought Women Achievement To Screens

Bollywood accounts for serving its audience with different kinds of movies and genres. Be it be showcasing evils of the society to highlighting those people who eradicated them, the Hindi movies have always tried to create an impact with content-driven movies. Here are five Bollywood actors who brought Indian women's achievements to life.

Gunjan Saxena – Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is starting her 2020 with biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl directed by Sharan Sharma. It is produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Angad Bedi will also play a pivotal role in the movie, along with Vineet Kumar Singh. Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead role of IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena - the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020.

Saina Nehwal biopic - Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming release, which is Amole Gupte’s, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame. The actor is often seen posting pictures of her badminton and fitness training.

In a recent media interaction, Parineeti revealed that she stayed at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai for nearly 15 days, to save her time. The actor further said that she wanted to utilise the extra time to improve her badminton skills to portray the character with authenticity.

Mary Kom - Priyanka Chopra

Mary Kom is a 2014 Indian Hindi-language biographical sports film directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role of the titular boxer, with Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in supporting roles of her husband and mentor, respectively. The film depicts Kom's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo.

Shakuntala - Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan in the recent past revealed details about her upcoming project Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. The actor would be seen essaying the role of the famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi is scheduled to release in Summer 2020.

Neerja - Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja released in 2016 and is directed by Ram Madhvani. The plot is based on a real-life event of Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organisation's hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986. The film is shown from the point of view of the flight's head purser, Neerja Bhanot, who thwarted the hijack attempt by alerting the pilots, thus grounding the plane. Bhanot died trying to help save 359 of the 379 passengers and crew on board.

